Sochan provided 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 123-118 loss to the Lakers.

Sochan recorded his fourth double-double of the season during Friday's loss to the Lakers. However, Sochan's shooting slump continued, as he is shooting 14.3 percent on 3.1 three-point attempts per contest across nine games in February. The 20-year-old forward is averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.1 minutes over that span.