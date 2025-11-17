Sochan racked up 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 victory over the Kings.

Sochan likely saw increased playing time Sunday due to the absence of Victor Wembanyama (calf), and he did great with the opportunity, shooting efficiently from the field and grabbing a season-high five boards. While Wembanyama is expected to return Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Sochan will still likely have a sizable role among the second unit.