Sochan (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan exited the game in the second quarter due to left knee soreness and will not return. The severity of his injury is unclear at this point, so his status for Thursday's game against the Hawks is in question. Sochan finished the game with four points, three assists and two rebounds in 17 minutes.