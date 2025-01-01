Sochan has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a low back injury, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports. He had four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 15 minutes prior to departing.

Sochan will miss the final two quarters of play after feeling the back injury pop up at some point prior to halftime. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time. Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie should be more involved in the frontcourt the rest of the way Tuesday.