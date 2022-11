Sochan (quadriceps) will likely be sidelined for a week, although his injury isn't considered serious, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Sochan has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game due to a right quadriceps contusion. The Spurs are notoriously cautious with injuries and are likely just making sure their rookie forward fully recovers during a rebuilding year. With Sochan out, Doug McDermott should see extended playing time.