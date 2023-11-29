Sochan (knee) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Hawks.
Sochan suffered a knee injury in Saturday's contest against Denver but isn't expected to miss any additional time. Sochanis is averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 30.1 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
