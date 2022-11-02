Sochan is in the startling lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Sochan returns to the starting lineup after missing last Friday's game due to illness. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich mentioned that he will monitor Sochan's minutes as he hasn't played for five days. The rookie forward has averaged 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 23.0 minutes across six games this season.