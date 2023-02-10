Sochan (back) is officially listed as questionable, but he participated in the Spurs' morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game in Detroit, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Sochan has missed three straight games due to back soreness, but his participation at shootaround suggests he's trending toward returning to action Friday. If available, he figures to resume his starting duties at power forward, but he could also see some time as the backup center with Jakob Poeltl back in Toronto.