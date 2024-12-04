Sochan (thumb) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Sochan will return to action Tuesday after missing San Antonio's previous 13 contests while recovering from left thumb surgery. The 21-year-old forward will likely operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way back towards his typical workload, and Julian Champagnie will remain in the starting five against Phoenix.
