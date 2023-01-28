Sochan (quadriceps) will play in Saturday's game against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Sochan will return from a single-game absence with a left quad contusion after being listed as questionable for the contest. The lottery pick should be expected to garner his usual workload and spot in the first unit Saturday, which would knock Keita Bates-Diop to the bench and spell fewer opportunities for Isaiah Roby.
