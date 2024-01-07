Sochan (quad) will play Sunday versus Cleveland.

Sochan's perfect attendance this season will continue, which aligns with a pregame statement from coach Gregg Popovich that the second-year forward was "very probable" to suit up Sunday. This likely puts Sochan on track for his standard workload, which has yielded 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 8.2 shots in 29.0 minutes over his last five games.