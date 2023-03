Sochan (knee) has been cleared for Tuesday's matchup against the Magic, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Knee, quadriceps and back soreness have all made Sochan a mainstay on the injury report since early February, but he'll be available Tuesday. Across his past eight appearances, the rookie has averaged 15.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.0 minutes.