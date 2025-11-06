Sochan (wrist) turned in 16 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 118-116 loss to the Lakers.

Making his season debut after missing San Antonio's first six games due to a sprained left wrist, Sochan finished seventh among Spurs players in minutes Wednesday, though he may have seen a slight uptick in playing time if he hadn't run into foul trouble. Sochan was able to capitalize on the minutes he received by finishing in a tie for second on the team in scoring, but it came on a lowly 16.7 percent usage rate and took 85.7 percent shooting from the field to get there. Sochan shouldn't be relied upon to frequently replicate this sort of scoring performance while the San Antonio frontcourt is at full strength with the exception of Luke Kornet (ankle), but he'll typically offer better returns in the rebounding and assist columns than he did Wednesday.