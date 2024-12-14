Sochan ended Friday's 118-116 win over Portland with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes.

The third-year forward made his second start in five games since returning from a thumb fracture that cost him most of November, but Sochen's production has been steady regardless of his role. Since rejoining the lineup Dec. 3, he's averaging 13.2 points, 8.2 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.