Sochan (back) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Sochan missed Friday's game against the Nuggets with a back issue and could now miss the second game of a back-to-back in San Antonio against Denver. If Sochan misses a second straight game, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie could get more time on the floor.
More News
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Ruled out for Friday vs. Nuggets•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Exits with back injury•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Pulls down 14 rebounds•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Hits for 20 against Atlanta•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Pulls down 15 rebounds•