Sochan (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan has yet to make his season debut due to a sprained left wrist, but has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup. The 22-year-old forward came off the bench in the majority of his appearances for San Antonio last season, and he will likely do so again in the 2025-26 campaign. If Sochan remains sidelined, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and Carter Bryant are candidates to continue seeing increased minutes.

