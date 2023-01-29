Sochan amassed 30 points (11-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 40 minutes during Saturday's 128-118 overtime loss to the Suns.

After sitting out one game (quad), Sochan played huge minutes and scored a career-high 30 points in the overtime loss. It was easily one of his best games of the season. Though inconsistent, the rookie out of Baylor has shown signs of strong fantasy potential all year long and he is surely on the right team to continue receiving these opportunities.