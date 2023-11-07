Sochan had six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Monday's 152-111 loss to Indiana.

Sochan has posted 5-of-17 shooting over his last two games, which isn't cause for panic considering he was an extremely raw offensive player when San Antonio drafted him. However, it serves as a reminder of the volatility associated with the Spurs' young core.