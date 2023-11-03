Sochan logged 14 points (7-13 FG), five rebounds, nine assists and one block over 26 minutes during Thursday's 132-121 win over the Suns.
The nine dimes were a season high for the second-year player, who is adapting to a move to point guard and to the presence of Victor Wembanyama in the lineup. Sochan's 5.2 assists per game is more than double what he managed as a rookie, but so far the rest of his production has been flat compared to his debut.
