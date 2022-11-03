Sochan closed Wednesday's 143-100 loss to Toronto with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 10 minutes.

Sochan returned to action Wednesday, although failed to close the game. While this was likely a result of him continuing to work through his illness, the game was also a blowout and so the Spurs simply went with the lesser-known options. This was obviously not the performance managers would have been hoping for but given his role prior to going down, he remains a viable 12-team asset.