Sochan has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota due to an illness, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
Sochan was a late scratch Sunday morning due to an illness and will join Devin Vassell (knee) and Josh Richardson (back) in street clothes. Given the aforementioned players' absences, expect Doug McDermott, Blake Wesley, Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham to see increased roles against the Timberwolves.
