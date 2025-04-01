Sochan won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Magic due to lower back spasms, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Despite not appearing on the injury report all day, Sochan has been ruled out Tuesday due to back spasms. Bismack Biyombo will likely start at center in his absence. Sochan's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Denver.
