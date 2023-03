Sochan supplied 22 points (11-26 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 110-99 win over Indiana.

Sochan wasn't shy from the field in this one, as he needed 26 field-goal attempts to reach 22 points. He cleaned up on the glass in this one by securing season-high 13 rebounds, which also helped him to his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. Sochan is averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his last six matchups.