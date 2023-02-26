Sochan ended with 22 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 loss to Utah.

Sochan put together a solid first half with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with three rebounds and two assists. He added another nine points in the second half, seven of which came in the fourth quarter as San Antonio suffered its 16th consecutive loss at the hands of the Jazz. Sochan led the Spurs with 22 points in the contest, his fourth time breaking the 20-point mark this season, though he's still shooting just 36.1 percent from the field in February.