Sochan (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to return to competition reconditioning, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan was limited to 21 minutes during his return Saturday from a four-game absence due to back soreness. The rookie first-round pick will likely suit up again Monday but presumably remain on a minutes restriction for at least one more contest. Despite limitations, Sochan still posted 18 points (7-15 FG), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block during San Antonio's loss to Atlanta.