Sochan (quadriceps) will likely be sidelined for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Sochan was spotted at practice Wednesday with a brace around his knee, per independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan, but will likely remain sidelined for at least one more contest. The Spurs haven't released their official injury report yet, but it appears like Sochan will be doubtful, at best.