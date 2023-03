Sochan (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Sochan missed Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a sore right foot, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Tuesday. Keldon Johnson (foot) is also questionable, and Keita Bates-Diop and Doug McDermott should see increased run if either Sochan or Johnson are unavailable.