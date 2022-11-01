Sochan (illness) holds a questionable designation for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Sochan was a late addition to Sunday's injury report due to illness, and his status remains unclear for Wednesday as a result. A more complete picture of the Spurs' available players should surface on game day.
