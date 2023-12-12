Sochan recorded seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 93-82 loss to the Rockets.

After a one-game benching, Sochan has started in San Antonio's last two games, but he's seen more time off the ball as a forward while Devin Vassell and Malaki Branham have handled more of the ball-handling responsibilities. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Spurs plan to take a committee approach to the point guard spot moving forward, after Sochan had previously taken on that role for much of the season to limited success. In addition to Vassell, Branham and Sochan, bench guard Tre Jones will also serve as a ballhandler when he's on the floor. The arrangement is likely to result in fewer assist opportunities for Sochan, who has already seen his usage dip below 15 percent in both of his last two starts, well down from the 18.9 percent rate he's carrying for the season. If the recent downturn in usage proves to be sticky, Sochan may no longer be worthy of holding in most 12-team category leagues, even if he continues to see 30-plus minutes in most games.