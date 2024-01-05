Sochan totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 loss to the Bucks.

Sochan appeared to be turning a corner offensively to end December, averaging 19.3 points on 61.1 percent shooting across a three-game stretch. However, since then, he's averaged just 8.0 points on 35.5 percent shooting over the last four games. Sochan can contribute in multiple ways, giving him fantasy value, but his offensive struggles this season have left managers wanting more. Sochan is just inside the top 150 in eight-category leagues, so unless there's a clear upgrade, he likely needs to remain rostered in standard leagues.