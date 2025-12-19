Sochan recorded zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during Thursday's 119-94 win over the Wizards.

Sochan was back in the rotation, albeit in a limited role, likely as a result of the blowout. Prior to Thursday, Sochan had played a total of four minutes in three games, two of which he failed to see the floor at all. With Victor Wembanyama likely to ramp up his playing time over the coming weeks, it appears as though Sochan could be irrelevant moving forward.