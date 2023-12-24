Sochan registered 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 144-119 loss to the Mavericks.

Sochan was coming off eight straight games in which he couldn't score more than 11 points, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered one of his best outings of the campaign while ending just one rebound away from recording a double-double. Sochan hasn't been playing well of late and is averaging just 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in December, and those numbers are not good enough to keep him rostered outside of very deep leagues.