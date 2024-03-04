Sochan accumulated 12 points (6-8 FG), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 win over the Pacers.

Sochan has been shooting the lights out over the past two games, connecting on 63.6 percent of his shot attempts with averages of 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 triples and just 1.0 turnovers per contest. He'll look to keep his hot streak going Tuesday with a favorable matchup versus the Rockets.