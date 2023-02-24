Sochan (quadriceps) didn't play in Thursday's 142-116 loss to Dallas.

Sochan initially drew a questionable designation due to a quadriceps injury, but he was deemed available off the bench ahead of Thursday's contest. However, the talented rookie ended up never seeing the floor during the blowout loss, as San Antonio rolled with Doug McDermott (25 minutes) Charles Bassey (19), Dominick Barlow (16) and Gorgui Dieng (seven) off the bench. Sochan's status moving forward remains unclear, but when available, he's been a solid fantasy threat, posting 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 27.8 minutes over his past 24 appearances.