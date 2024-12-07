Sochan is not in the Spurs' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Kings.
Sochan started against the Bulls on Thursday and finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes. However, he will revert to a reserve role for Friday's game as Zach Collins get the start at center due to Victor Wembanyama (back) being sidelined.
