Sochan won't start Sunday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sochan has made back-to-back starts but will come off the bench Sunday, as Bismack Biyombo is starting at center. Over his last six appearances (two starts), Sochan has averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 28.3 minutes per game.