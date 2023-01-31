Sochan recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes in Monday's 127-106 loss to the Wizards.

Sochan entered the NBA with a reputation as a defense-first player, but his production on the offensive end has made him a popular fantasy pickup of late. After delivering a career-best 30-point performance his last time out against the Suns on Saturday, Sochan followed up with another efficient scoring outing while also dishing out five assists for the second game in a row. His lacking output in the defensive categories of late (0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game over his last eight appearances) has been disappointing, but Sochan should have the opportunity to continue shouldering more responsibility on the offensive end while the Spurs are lacking in secondary scoring options behind Keldon Johnson.