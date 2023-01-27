Sochan (quad) will not play in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Sochan was initially tabbed doubtful, so his absence was to be expected Thursday. In his stead, Keita Bates-Diop, Isaiah Roby and Doug McDermott will likely see more minutes. Sochan's next chance to play will come Saturday against Phoenix.
