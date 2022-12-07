Sochan (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
Sochan will miss a fourth straight game due to a quadriceps injury. He was spotted at practice Wednesday with a brace on his right leg, per independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan, but it's unclear how much Sochan participated. The rookie's next chance to suit up will arrive Saturday against the Heat.
