Sochan sprained his left wrist Thursday and will miss Opening Night against the Mavericks on Oct. 22, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Sochan returned to 5-on 5 scrimmaging Wednesday and suffered the injury there after previously battling an undisclosed issue. The Spurs will list him as day-to-day going forward. In Sochan's absence, guys like Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson could absorb a handful of minutes. The 22-year-old forward appeared in a career-low 54 regular-season games (23 starts) in the 2024-25 campaign, posting averages of 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 53.5 percent from the field across 25.3 minutes per game.