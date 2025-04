Sochan (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Sochan couldn't recover from a nagging back injury and will end the season on the sidelines. The big man was limited to only 54 appearances (23 starts) in this third year in the league, averaging 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting a career-high 53.5 percent from the floor.