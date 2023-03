Sochan (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan will miss a second consecutive game Sunday, and it's beginning to look unlikely he'll play in two straight games the rest of the year due to persistent knee soreness. Keita Bates-Diop, Dominick Barlow and other forwards remain candidates to see extra time in Sochan's absence.