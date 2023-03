Sochan (right knee soreness) will not suit up for Sunday's game in Houston, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

The Spurs are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and with San Antonio sitting on a record of 16-48, there's not much incentive for Sochan to push through the pain with his knee issue. He'll likely be back for Friday's game against the Nuggets, but with him unavailable Sunday, expect more run for guys like Keita Bates-Diop and Charles Bassey.