Sochan (quadriceps) participated in Monday's shootaround, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Sochan remains questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland due to a right quadriceps contusion, but his participation in the team's morning shootaround is encouraging. The Spurs are expected to wait until after warmups to determine Sochan's status, but the 19-year-old seems to have a good chance to return following a five-game absence.