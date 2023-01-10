Sochan recorded seven points (2-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sochan offered up very little yet again Monday, despite playing significant minutes. Outside of a few strong performances, he has been unable to make the most of a favorable situation. Over the past two weeks, he is barely inside the top 200, all while playing close to 30 minutes per night. Outside of some streaming appeal for anyone in need of steals, it appears as though he is a long way off being considered a must-roster player.