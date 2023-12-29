Sochan supplied 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 victory over Portland.

After inconsistent production through most of December, Sochan appears to be heating up. The second-year forward has scored at least 16 points in three straight games, averaging 19.3 points, 7.0 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.3 threes while shooting 61.1 percent from the floor and going 7-for-12 (58.3 percent) from beyond the arc. He has yet to go more than three games in a row this season scoring in double digits, however.