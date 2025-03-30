Sochan supplied 18 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-111 loss to the Celtics.

The third-year big got the start as Bismack Biyombo was a DNP - Coach's Decision, and Sochan turned the opportunity into useful fantasy production. The Spurs will likely continue to mix and match their frontcourt in the absence of Victor Wembanyama (shoulder), and Sochan's usage will likely remain inconsistent over the final weeks of the season -- he's played anywhere from 15 to 38 minutes over the last 10 games, averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 boards, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 threes in that span.