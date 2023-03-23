Sochan (knee) played 23 minutes and finished with 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in Wednesday's 130-94 loss to the Bucks.

San Antonio was without seven players for the second leg of the back-to-back set including top scorer Keldon Johnson (neck), enabling Sochan to settle into a more focal role on the offensive end. Despite having his minutes curbed on account of the blowout, Sochan still put up double-digit shot attempts for the 10th time in his last 11 starts, but the empty showing from three-point range took a bigger night off the table. With the Spurs content to dish rest days around liberally to all of their key contributors as the season winds down, Sochan probably isn't a good bet to play in all of San Antonio's remaining nine games, even though just one more back-to-back set is on the schedule.