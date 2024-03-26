Sochan chipped in 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 104-102 win over the Suns.

Sochan's lone three-point make of the night was clutch, ultimately representing the final bucket of the game and earning San Antonio a victory. Sochan capitalized on Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) exiting early, racking up 16 defensive rebounds as Phoenix struggled to control the glass. Sochan's offensive production came from pushing in transition and knocking down his shallow mid-range jumpers and floaters, while the 77.5 percent free-throw shooter was perfect at the line Monday.