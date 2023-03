Sochan (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Right knee soreness kept Sochan out of Sunday's loss to the Rockets, but he should be back Friday. In the rookie's four appearances following the All-Star break, he's averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes.